Police in Lusaka working together with the members of the Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) apprehended 167 persons who include eight females suspected to be behind a spate of attack and robberies in different parts of the City.

Twenty-one of them who have been eluding the police dragnet are facing charges of aggravated robbery.

Zambia Police Service Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has confirmed the development to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Lusaka today.

Mr Mwale said among those apprehended include Kelvin Kapanga aged 27 of Garden House who is believed to have been among the gang of 30 others who attacked and robbed a named man of Kanyama compound on April 17, 2023.

He said after interrogations, Kapanga led police to where eight of his friends were hiding and they have all been picked on similar charges.

Mr Mwale added that during the operation, 12 suspects were found in possession of psychotropic substances and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has since been engaged for further Investigations.

“The 167 suspects aged between 10 and 44 include eight females,” said Mr. Mwale.

Mr Mwale said 52 were picked in Obama, Kamanga, Ng’ombe and Kaunda Square stage 1 and 2 while 115 suspects were rounded-up in Kanyama, Makeni and Garden house between April 21, 2023 at 18:00 hours and April 22, 2023 at 06:00 hours.

He said that more than 40 suspects were fished out from different hiding points where they ambush unsuspecting members of the public.

“All the suspects are detained in Police custody as the screening process is ongoing for the other suspects,” added Mr Mwale.