Zambia Under-17 National Team coach Ian Bakala has unveiled his final 24-member squad for the 2023 Junior Africa Cup to be hosted by Algeria.

Bakala has selected 13 players from the squad that won gold at the 2022 COSAFA U17 Boys Championship played in Malawi.

The rest of the players were selected from the provinces during the recent match between The Rest and All Stars at Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka.

The U17 AFCON will run from April 29 to May 19.

Semi-finalists at the tournament will qualify for the FIFA World Cup to be played later this year.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Shadreck Kalyati (Chainda Bombers), Anthony Matafwali (Shamuel Academy), Hendrix Kanyungulu (Kafue Celtic)

(DEFENDERS)

Aaron Simpasa (Kafue Celtic), Chimuka Lweendo (Atletico), David Hamansenya (Shamuel), Milimo Nalumango (DFIB Germany), Josiah Kabandula (Young Napsa Stars), Jonathan Kaliminia (Young Kafue Celtic), Sekanji Siame (Konkola Blades), Charles Kampamba (Sate Sate Academy)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Samson Malaya, Joseph Liteta (both Atletico), Bunonge Bunonge (Nangweshi Pirates), Obvious Mwaliteta Junior (Kabs Academy), Aaron Mbemba Phiri (Kafue Celtic), Stanley Nyamikwe (Pataaki), James Sibeene (Football Chance)

(STRIKERS)

Emmanuel Mwanza (Kafue Celtic), Luketekelo Kapowa (Mokved),Marcel Zimba (Atletico), Lineker Mbesuma (Jomo Cosmos-RSA), Andrew Phiri (Game On FC), Josim Sikazwe (Kanyama Lions)