Government has restocked the Nsumbu National Park in Nsama District of Northern Province with 200 buffaloes and 48 Zebras to boost tourism activities in the area.

Department of National Parks and Wildlife Senior Warden for Northern Province Lackson Ng’andu says the animals have been moved from the North-Luangwa National Park.

Mr Ng’andu said in an interview with ZANIS in Kasama that the government is in the process of restocking the park with lions to increase the flow of both local and foreign tourists to the area.

“I am happy to announce that the government has restocked the Nsumbu National Park with 200 Buffaloes and 48 Zebras. We will soon restock the National Park with Lions to make it more attractive to the tourists,” Mr Ng’andu said.

He urged both local and foreign tourists to consider visiting the Nsumbu National Park to appreciate its tourist products.

Mr Ng’andu said the Department of National Parks and Wildlife has put in place adequate security measures at the National Park to protect the animals from poachers.

He said poaching has remained a major challenge to the growth of the wildlife population in the province.