Traditional leaders in Manyinga district in Northwestern Province have called on their subjects to embrace and support the health sector in the implementation of various health related activities in communities.

Headman Samafunda, under Senior Chief Sikufele, said this during the launch of the second round polio vaccination campaign at Loloma mission hospital in Manyinga district.

The traditional leader said polio is one of the diseases affecting normal growth of children in various communities hence the move by government through the Ministry of Health must be supported and embraced by all community members.

And District Administrative Officer, Musangu Chinyama, said government attaches great importance to the health and the well-being of its citizens hence it decided to launch the second polio vaccination campaign in the district.

Mr Chinyama has since commended the Ministry of Health for meeting its target of 17,289 children vaccinated against polio in the first round.

The first round was implemented in February this year.

He has meanwhile implored the health personnel implementing the exercise to double their efforts and ensure that every child in the district is vaccinated against polio.

Mr Chinyama also implored community members to welcome health care providers in their communties during the exercise.

“Kindly welcome these health care providers in your communties as they will provide health services to your children and ensure their future is safe,” Mr Chinyama said.

And Acting District Director of Health, Austin Siakasamba, said the vaccination exercise will be administered from health facilities across the district, homes and schools, including other accessible public places to ensure that every child is vaccinated against polio.

Mr Siakasamba added said the Ministry of Health had tasked Manyinga district to vaccinate 17,289 children in the first round.

He said this was attained successfully with about 17,482 children vaccinated.

He added that the Ministry of Health is now aiming at once again beating the target during the second round.

“We managed to beat the target in the first round of the polio vaccination exercise and we aim at doing even much in the second round,” he said.

The second round polio vaccination campaign will started yesterday, 20th April and will run up to Sunday, 23rd April, 2023.