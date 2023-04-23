Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao says the province will embrace and utilize digital spaces to promote tourism products and services.

Mr Mbao stated that the provincial administration is currently profiling the tourism and mining potential of the region, stating that digitalization of products and services will offer an opportunity for digital marketing.

Mr Mbao said this when he officiated at a business forum in Kasama organised by MTN Zambia.

He added that digital technology will also provide an opportunity to unlock the social and economic potential of the region.

The Minister said it is gratifying to see the growth of mobile money services in the country, which is contributing to the growth of digital financial services to both urban and rural areas of Zambia.

He further added that in line with the government’s decentralized policy and the huge disbursement of Constituency Development Fund (CDF), social cash transfer and other funds, government will continue to partner with the service providers to ensure the recipients of these funds have easy and safe access.

“This government is committed to delivering inclusive and equitable development to the citizens. Therefore, digitalization is a catalyst in the provision of inclusive development and as government we welcome MTN’s innovation in coming up with digitalized services and products for its clientele. The government is convinced that this kind of digital innovation and forum is the sure way of unlocking the development potential of the province.” He said.

And MTN General Manager North Elias Chembe, highlighted that MTN-Zambia has so far built 82 4G towers across districts in the region.

Mr Chembe explained that the company plans to erect 25 more sites by the end of the second quarter across three provinces which are Luapula, Northern and Muchinga.

He added that 11 of these sites will be done in Northern Province.

He stated that the company’s products and services in the province align well with the era called the 4th industrial revolution anchored on connectivity.

Mr Chembe disclosed that the company wants to see secondary and tertiary schools in the province be connected to 4 G network to allow them to conduct live online learning even when students are on a break.

He reiterated the service provider’s commitment to investing more and collaborating with the government, traditional leaders, business entities among others by providing the technologies needed to spur growth and build the economy of the province.

“In line with the government decentralized policy where each constituency is given its share of the national cake, market loans given to our marketers, social cash transfer given to the intended beneficiaries, MTN mobile money services provide the needed support that the government needs to execute its mandate in these areas,” he stated.