Two major news personalities were reported let go by their respective networks Monday.

Fox News said Monday it has “agreed to part ways” with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

NBC News reported that Don Lemon was terminated from his anchor role at CNN Monday.

The longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon announced Monday he was fired by the network in a move that left him “stunned,” which came less than an hour after Fox News said it had parted ways with host Tucker Carlson in another massive shakeup to the cable news landscape.

Lemon tweeted a message Monday blasting CNN’s leadership, saying: “ I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned.After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.With that said,I want to thank my colleagues and many teams that I have worked with for an incredible run.They are the most talented journalists in the business and I wish them all the best.”

CNN confirmed the departure shortly afterward, tweeting the network and the anchor “parted ways,” adding Lemon “will forever be a part of the CNN family.”

Lemon arrived at CNN in 2006, and spent the past five months co-hosting CNN This Morning alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

NBC’s report said the news on Don Lemon came after Variety published a story earlier this month on allegations that he mistreated his female colleagues over the course of his career there. And earlier this year, he faced backlash over widely criticized comments he made on-air.

The FOX network said in a press release that the last program of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired Friday. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the press release from the network said.

Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016.

He’s also consistently drawn headline for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan.

