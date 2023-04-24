The Dormagen City in Germany has donated a fire truck and 50 laptops to its Twin City of Chipata in Zambia.

The fire truck is valued at 150,000 Euros and 50 laptops valued at 50, 000 Euros were handed over by the Mayor of Dormagen City Mr. Erik Lierenfeld at the Dormagen City Town Hall.

This is contained in a press statement made available to ZANIS by the First Secretary –Press at the Zambia Embassy in Germany Berlin Lubinda Kashewe.

And in receiving the donation on behalf of the Zambian government Charge D’Affaires at the Zambian Embassy in Germany Dorcas Chileshe said the donation will go a long way in improving service delivery to the people of Chipata.

Ms Chileshe called on other city councils in Zambia to emulate Chipata City by initiating partnerships with other cities in Germany.

She stated that the Dormagen City Mayor Erik Lierenfeld pledged to help connect other German Cities with Zambian cities.

Ms Chileshe explained that Chipata and Dormagen cities signed a twinning agreement in October 2022 and are focusing on exchange programs for health workers and teachers.

And Chipata City Mayor George Mwanza who is in Dormagen city with a team from his Council and from Local government says the partnership between the two cities will see Dormagen City investing in a solar power plant in Chipata which will produce electricity for local people.

Mr Mwanza noted that the twinning program will also promote tree planting to address deforestation which has been a big challenge in Chipata.

He further stated that the mayor also explained that the human resource exchange program will start with a small number of teachers and medical personnel who will work in Dormagen City for a year to three years.