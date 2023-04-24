Eight days before April 28 when the country observes the memorial day of the first President of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda, senior residents of Chinsali are already remembering him as a source of inspiration to many.

Mukuka Chifwamba, a former pupil of Dr Kaunda, says the late freedom fighter instilled knowledge in many people while he was a teacher at Lubwa Mission in Chinsali which many senior residents highly appreciate to date.

Mr Chifwamba told ZANIS in an interview in Chinsali today that it is therefore, important that residents from his birthplace in Chinsali should remember the gallant freedom fighter through his love for education ahead of Kenneth Kaunda (KK) Day.

The 91-year-old senior citizen said the late President Kaunda added a lot of value to Chinsali before and after becoming the first republican President.

“As Chinsalians, we are very much proud to be associated with Dr. Kenneth Kaunda through his positive influence on the lives of many people here such as me who also later became a teacher just like him,” he said.

He further encouraged Chinsali residents to uphold the values that President Kaunda instilled in every Zambian citizen by safeguarding his legacy.

And Herrings Sabi, another Chinsali senior resident stated that KK Day should be celebrated with dignity, stressing that the day is meant to celebrate the life of a leader with an international reputation.

Mr Sabi mentioned that residents of Chinsali should continue maintaining the legacy of Dr. Kaunda especially that he was born in the historical town.

“We were engaged in a lot of economic and agriculture activities and nobody was left with hunger here during his time when he was President,” he stated.

On the April 28 this year, the country will be commemorating Kenneth Kaunda Day to mark his 99th posthumous birthday.

Dr Kaunda was born on April 28, 1924 and died on June 17 in 2021 at the age of 97.

His birthday is now a national memorial day in recognition of his contribution to the liberation struggle and being first President of the Republic of Zambia at independence from British colonial rule in 1964.