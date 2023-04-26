By BENEDICT TEMBO

Zambeef Plc Chief Executive Officer Faith Mukutu’s profile in the corporate world is rising rapidly.

Ms Mukutu has been named amongst the 2023 Definitive CEO’s of Africa’s top listed companies.

Sharing the accolade with Ms Mukutu on the 2023 Definitive CEO’s of Africa’s top listed companies is Zanaco Chief Executive Officer Mukwandi Chibesakunda and her Absa counterpart, Mizinga Melu.

The Definitive list recognises women who lead large business organisations in Africa that are listed on the stock exchange with revenue of over US$100 million.

The list is compiled and analysed by Africa.com

“Of the 2,020 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges, we screened for those companies with revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million or more, which yielded a list of 787 companies,” Africa.com says on its website.

It says the public websites of the 787 companies were reviewed to identify female C-suite executives.

“Our team of researchers then examined the list of these women to determine those who have a title of chief executive officer or managing director or president and have bottom line profit and loss responsibility. This resulted in the final list of these 40 women CEOs,” the website says

Ms Mukutu was promoted from Chief Financial Officer to CEO of Zambeef, the largest processor of beef in Zambia and one of the biggest agri- busifnesses in southern Africa, was in January this year named as one of Forbes’ Women to Watch in 2023.

She features on the list alongside the likes of French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne – who is the second woman, in French history, to hold that position, and Sudanese-American physician Dr Iman Abuzeid – co-founder and CEO of nursing staffing start-up Incredible Health.

The prestigious list, entitled ‘Power Rising: These are the Women to Watch in 2023’ is an annual compilation by the global Forbes magazine that features women in spheres of influence across the globe.

Ms Mukutu has also received recognition from two of Zambia’s top banks; having been conferred with the ABSA Women in Business 2023 CEO Award and honoured at ZANACO’s Zee Women’s Banking Awards with the Zee CEO of the Year Award.