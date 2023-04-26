Kaputa District Commissioner, Cosmas Mwaya has urged farmers in the area to take farming as a business for them to realize their full potential.

Mr Mwaya says the district has huge economic potential in the agriculture sector which farmers need to exploit. He advised farmers in the district not to entirely depend on government for their farming activities but strive to invest in the business in order to make profit.

The District Commissioner said this during the 2023 Agricultural field day for Kaputa Central Agricultural camp.

He stated that government attaches great importance to the agricultural sector which is slowly becoming the mainstay for many families.

Mr Mwaya has also cautioned farmers not to sell all their produce this year but secure enough for household food security.

He said it is unacceptable that the same farmers that get subsidized inputs from government always come to queue up to buy maize under community sales from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

And Kaputa District Agricultural Coordinator, Kennedy Sinkamba said the area will produce enough maize despite the erratic rains and armyworms that attacked crop fields.

Mr Sinkamba also disclosed that government has employed extension officers and five have been sent to Kaputa.

And farmers expressed optimism that this farming season will be successful.

Webston Machushi of Tusekemo Cooperative in Kaputa Central Agricultural camp urged fellow farmers to secure enough maize for home consumption.

Mr Machushi said the tendency by some farmers in the district to sell all the maize might lead to a serious hunger situation in the district.

He has since called on agricultural officials in the district to work closely with the farmers to help improve crop yields.