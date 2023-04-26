The Lusaka City Council has expressed concerns over the ignorance of waste management among the general public. In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Bupe K Chumbwe, the council revealed that it has observed a trend where many members of the public refuse to pay for the waste they generate, leading to indiscriminate waste disposal.

To manage waste in Lusaka, the council has three types of waste collectors – Lusaka City Council, Franchise Contractors, and Community Based Enterprises (CBE’s). Each of these collectors is assigned to different areas and zones in the city. The Lusaka City Council manages waste in places where no one is collecting waste, including historical waste piled up in undesignated areas, while Franchise Contractors collect garbage in planned settlements. CBE’s collect waste in unplanned settlements, also known as peri-urban areas. This means that all areas in the city are covered by these three types of waste collectors.

However, the council has noted that many members of the public refuse to pay for the waste they generate, leading to indiscriminate waste disposal. The Solid Waste Regulation and Management Act number 20 of 2018 stipulate that all generators of waste must pay for the waste they generate for proper waste management.

The council has warned that it is prohibited under the waste regulation and management act to dispose of waste in undesignated areas and also burning of garbage or litter. Anyone found wanting will be prosecuted in the Lusaka City Council fast track court and may be liable for a fine or imprisonment.

The council has urged the general public to subscribe and pay for solid waste collection to the above-mentioned systems in their respective areas to avoid the indiscriminate disposal of waste and for the sanity of every member of the public. The council also emphasized that the indiscriminate disposal of waste leads to a very costly exercise for the council, thus, negatively affecting service delivery.

The Lusaka City Council has called on all members of the public to take responsibility for the waste they generate and follow proper waste management procedures to maintain a clean and healthy environment in Lusaka.