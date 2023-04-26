Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Livingstone City to attend the Transform Africa Summit (TAS2023) in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, at the invitation of his counterpart President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The summit, which is set to officially open on April 26, 2023, will bring together government officials, companies, and organizations from over 100 nations under the theme of “Connect, Innovate, Transform.” The goal is to accelerate the digital transformation of participating African countries, creating competitive, agile, open, and innovative smart societies.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati, who is also attending the summit, confirmed President Hichilema’s participation. He said the summit would focus on discussing practical ways to advance the commitment of transforming Africa into a fully digitized economy where technology is harnessed to reap the benefits of integration.

The summit will be hosted by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and bring together Heads of State and Governments, First Ladies, Ministers of Information Communication and Technology, and top executives of Information Technology and Telecommunications companies, among others. Women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), young entrepreneurs, and academicians are also expected to attend.

In a related development, Assistant Secretary-General and Special Advisor for the United Nations Envoy on Technology Fayaz King called for the need to connect schools to the internet if nations are to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on education. Mr. King noted that during the COVID-19 period, about 2.3 million children were not in school and only relied on the internet, making digital connectivity in schools vital. He praised Zambia for participating in connecting Schools to the internet programme.

President Hichilema is a champion of transformation and passionate about digital transformation, making his presence at the summit significant. The Transform Africa Summit presents a unique opportunity for African countries to share ideas and experiences on how to leverage technology to transform their economies and societies.