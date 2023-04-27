President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has directed Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to ensure that all luxury vehicles bought for senior government officials during the UPND regime are sold. The President made the directive to the Cabinet Secretary during the presidential delivery unit leadership workshop in Lusaka.
The President noted that his administration had vowed to curb extravagance among government officials, which was evident in the previous administration. Therefore, he emphasized the need to adhere to that vow, further stating that the luxury vehicles were unnecessary. He reiterated his government’s commitment to serving the people of Zambia and ensuring accountability from appointed officials.
President Hichilema expressed disappointment that some ministers and permanent secretaries had failed to deliver on their mandates and were instead busy globetrotting. He challenged senior government officials to be accountable to the electorate, who, despite facing difficult circumstances, still voted for them.
The President’s directive is part of his administration’s efforts to reduce government spending and curb corruption. He has repeatedly emphasized the need for appointed officials to deliver on their mandates to ensure the effective implementation of his government’s policies and programs.
The sale of luxury vehicles previously bought for senior government officials is expected to raise revenue for the government while also signaling the administration’s commitment to cutting unnecessary expenses. The public has praised the President’s decision, with many calling it a step in the right direction towards good governance.
In conclusion, the President’s directive to sell luxury vehicles bought for senior government officials during the UPND regime is a sign of his administration’s commitment to accountability and reducing government spending. The move is likely to be welcomed by the public and further demonstrates the President’s commitment to implementing his government’s policies and programs effectively.
they will be sold on auction as they aregoverment property andthey second hand now. ministers will get priority which thy buy big discount. this is a simple scam if he meant well they would not have bought them
Well said! Very perceptive. We need more people with this level of analysis.
But but but sir you cant sell your jet but you are busy telling me to sell your henchmen’s cars? Yaba!
Hakainde is a comedian. So he doesn’t know that even mayor’s have bought luxury vehicles. The chingola mayor has got the latest prado.
When did he know about the luxurious vehicles. Does it mean that he wasn’t informed when the vehicles were being bought.
This is a great announcement and one I’m so very happy to hear… I have been one of the few commentators on this news site that has for years, day after day been yapping about luxury SUVs and my distaste of them, and how they are a drain to public resources. Finally we have a leader that has taken the first step to do away with these symbols of VIP vanity. Well done …this is what real development is about.
2020Vision, whatever you call yourself. Are you telling the world Hakainde did not know ministers had bought these vehicles. If your president is smart enough, he wouldn’t have allowed the vehicles to be bought in the first place. How much are they going to be sold and who is going to buy them.
Hakainde is NOT [email protected], someone else is a comedian. Look, your ECL would have never taken such a stance.
The problem is that the Zambian people’s mentality is about getting rich at all costs. HH made it clear at the beginning of his term that Ministers should use the vehicles they inherited. The fact that they disobeyed, goes with the mentality. Guess what, he has acted and should be commended for that instead of you criticizing. He is setting a standard, which means that, moving forward it will become harder for the ministers to be purchasing those expensive SUVs. Give HH credit for once, iwe.
Iwe Henry stop degrading the world’s most salvaging profession. You cant compare it with Zambia’s state House occupants who dont know a thing about saving citizens. Comedians save lives. Without Comedians hospitals would be full of depressed patients. Zelensky, a comedian is the president who is trying to save Ukraine from invasion
To buy and sell within a short time is very poor business. This desperation.
Monetary is NOT the only benefit to be considered, either as a short or long term.
General Kanene, I thought I had told you not to comment on my posts.
In any case you are a waste of protozoa.
Deja Vu what is protozoa? Something General Kanene can find in the barracks?
Where have you been your excellence? Whose cars did you think are those luxury vehicles that appear when you meet your cabinet?
Guys let’s be serious. Let’s not insult each others’ intelligence
Thanks Mwata for the observation
General Kanene, let your president fire the ministers who disobeyed if he has got bols
Henry, my friend, do you have subordinates and if so, do you fire each one anytime you find out that the individual made a mistake? Do you believe in giving people a second chance to learn from their mistakes? You just said even Mayor`s have bought those expensive cars, should they be fired too? As I mentioned above, this is a mentality shift, you don’t resolve by firing. HH is setting the tone, if it happens that the same Minister again goes to buy a SUV, then I will be on your side to get that I.dd.iot fired. I think this is a starting point, let’s just all support YOUR PRESIDENT.
The vehicles will not be sold at the same price they were bought. To this is not revenue to benefit.
Can Hakainde explain the mode of sale????
It’s called depreciation, therefore, those cars can never be sold at the same price. Even if the car was bought yesterday and sold today.
For the “mode of sale”, go and ask Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, who has been tasked, Don’t bother the President with such, although I respect your opinion.
When we say a failed government you think we are lying. We are seeing historic levels of extravagance under upnd. They buy cars then sell them for a cheap price to themselves.
He’s failed on the mealie meal front. He’s trying to impress.
imagine if your boss at work described your manager as inefficient and globetrotting so you i willl not fire you but from now use the Toyota for globetrotting no more mark x for u. this is why zambia can’t go forward. if the tyre doesn’t work change it fast you ‘because no matter how efficient you want the car to be flat tyres ensure the trip is canceled
He keeps crying about inefficient workers yet he is their boss!
Instead of whingeing about incompetent workers fire them! Why are you scared to fire them? because you are equally incompetent?
Mr Chief Editor stop commenting on stories. It is unethical. Comment should be done separately and be clearly labelled as “Editorial” This should be separate from the report so your conclusion with its sentiments are not needed. Otherwise you are giving us propaganda dressed as news.