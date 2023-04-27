President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has directed Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to ensure that all luxury vehicles bought for senior government officials during the UPND regime are sold. The President made the directive to the Cabinet Secretary during the presidential delivery unit leadership workshop in Lusaka.

The President noted that his administration had vowed to curb extravagance among government officials, which was evident in the previous administration. Therefore, he emphasized the need to adhere to that vow, further stating that the luxury vehicles were unnecessary. He reiterated his government’s commitment to serving the people of Zambia and ensuring accountability from appointed officials.

President Hichilema expressed disappointment that some ministers and permanent secretaries had failed to deliver on their mandates and were instead busy globetrotting. He challenged senior government officials to be accountable to the electorate, who, despite facing difficult circumstances, still voted for them.

The President’s directive is part of his administration’s efforts to reduce government spending and curb corruption. He has repeatedly emphasized the need for appointed officials to deliver on their mandates to ensure the effective implementation of his government’s policies and programs.

The sale of luxury vehicles previously bought for senior government officials is expected to raise revenue for the government while also signaling the administration’s commitment to cutting unnecessary expenses. The public has praised the President’s decision, with many calling it a step in the right direction towards good governance.

In conclusion, the President’s directive to sell luxury vehicles bought for senior government officials during the UPND regime is a sign of his administration’s commitment to accountability and reducing government spending. The move is likely to be welcomed by the public and further demonstrates the President’s commitment to implementing his government’s policies and programs effectively.