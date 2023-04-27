In response to the Patriotic Front’s pending deregistration by the Registrar of Societies, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has urged the PF to comply with the law and avoid dragging civil servants into their illegalities.

In a statement released by UPND Media Director Ruth Dante-Heaton, the party expressed concern over the amount of scorn being directed towards the party and Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, as well as Chief Registrar of Societies Madam Thandiwe Mhende, by the PF leadership and its surrogates. Dante-Heaton emphasized that the matter at hand is not political, but rather a matter of law.

“The Chief Registrar is on firm ground and has cited the sections of the law which have been abrogated by the Patriotic Front and has provided them with a remedy to cure the anomaly which the PF has found itself in,” said Dante-Heaton. “It is thus appalling that the party through former Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba and Matero lawmaker Miles Sampa have opted to dance to the gallery and in their true self rushed to seek public sympathy.”

Dante-Heaton went on to urge the PF to quickly put their house in order and show cause why the party should continue operating as the country’s biggest opposition party during the seven-day ultimatum given by the Registrar of Societies. She also criticized the PF for accusing the UPND and the New Dawn government of engineering the deregistration in order to turn Zambia into a one-party state.

“We find this as a laughing matter because Zambia is a multiparty democracy with over seventy (70) political parties,” said Dante-Heaton. “How can deregistration of one political party lead to a one-party state? What happens to the other 69 parties? Will they also go into extinct? Let the PF have respect for the other existing political parties as part of democratic coexistence.”

The UPND also called upon the Registrar of Societies to conduct thorough checks on all societies to ensure they are following the requirements for their existence and abiding by the requirements of the law.

“As proponents of the rule of law, we urge the Registrar of Societies to leave no sacred cows as it sanitizes not only the political environment but all organizations falling under it,” said Dante-Heaton. “Any failure to conduct a thorough check on the operations of all societies would render credence to suggestions that the PF misfortune is a witch hunt and not a matter of law.”

The UPND emphasized that the country and government have many pressing needs that require urgent attention, and there is no time to waste on a matter that could have been avoided if the Patriotic Front had respected the rules of the land.

“We shall follow the proceedings closely to its logical conclusion and urge the Registrar of Societies to conduct its business in a professional and legal way devoid of political or societal influence or pressure,” concluded Dante-Heaton.

The UPND’s statement serves as a reminder that compliance with the law is essential in maintaining a healthy and functional democratic system, and that all political parties must respect the rules of the land to ensure the coexistence of a vibrant and robust political environment in Zambia.