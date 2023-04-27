Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence Stardy Mwale, aged 53, has been arrested and charged for the offense of expressing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons because of their race, tribe, place of origin or color. This charge comes in connection with an alleged voice recording that Mr Mwale recorded and published on various social media platforms in January 2023, where he expressed hatred, ridicule, or contempt against the Bemba-speaking people.

While tribal cousinship humour is a common and accepted cultural norm in Zambia that permeates through the social strata of Zambian society, according to Zambia Police Mr Mwale’s comments were deemed unacceptable and prompted his arrest.

Mr. Mwale allegedly recorded and published a voice recording on social media platforms in January 2023, where he expressed hatred, ridicule or contempt against the Bemba-speaking people. While tribal cousinship humour is a common and accepted cultural norm in Zambia, Mr. Mwale’s comments were deemed unacceptable and prompted his arrest.

Mr Mwale is currently detained in police custody, awaiting his court appearance. Zambia Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale

has emphasized that the Police will uphold the law and hold accountable anyone who makes derogatory and hateful comments against any tribe or race in Zambia.

Zambia is known for its peaceful coexistence among its diverse ethnic groups. With 73 ethnic groups cohabiting in the country, Zambia has a rich cultural heritage that celebrates its diversity. One of the practices that reflect this is the Traditional Cousinship, also known as “Chimbuya,” between different tribes such as the Ngoni and the Bemba.

The Ngoni/Bemba chimbuya dates back to the Bemba-Ngoni wars of the 19th century, which were fought at Ng’wena. Over time, the hostilities were replaced by a peculiar kind of humour that belies a mutual respect between the two tribal groups. Today, it is common to find either tribe “taking over” the other’s funeral by supervising the kitchen at the funeral house and/or the interment at the burial site in a comical fashion.

A similar relationship exists between the Tonga and Lozi tribes. Tribal cousinship humor is practiced on a day-to-day basis, and it has become an accepted cultural norm that permeates through the social strata of Zambian society.

It is in this context that the former President Edgar Lungu, a Ngoni, made a light-hearted joke about the Bembas, one of the largest ethnic groups in the country. He said, “Out of ten thieves, six are Bembas,” in a moment of jest and as a Nsenga, he can get away with any joke or illustration to do with Bembas as it is deemed as traditional cousinship at work, just like a Bemba can get away with a murderous joke involving Nsengas, Ngonis Tumbukas, etc.

It is also the same manner Lozis make Tongas the subject of their jokes, and the Tongas equally return the hilarious favor.