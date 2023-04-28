Tragedy struck John Chinena market in Central Province on Wednesday, 26th April as the entire market was burnt to the ground. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and despite the efforts of the firefighters, the market was gutted to ashes, resulting in significant losses for traders who relied on the market for their livelihoods.

An initial assessment conducted by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) revealed that approximately 180 traders were affected. The demographics of the affected traders were largely women who depended on the market as their primary source of income. Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe expressed relief that no lives were lost in the disaster.

Dr. Gabriel Pollen, the National Coordinator for DMMU, emphasized that the responsibility for disaster management was not solely that of the government. He noted that efforts must be made to reduce the risk of such disasters by building more resilient and better infrastructure. Dr. Pollen encouraged traders to move to designated trading places to reduce the risk of disaster.

In response to the disaster, efforts were made to assist affected traders with food and non-food items, including mealie meal, beans, soya chunks, cooking oil, kapenta, and dignity kits.

John Chinena market has been a source of debate for many years. In 2015, former Vice President Inonge Wina called on stakeholders to contribute towards the transformation of highway markets into modern integrated economic hubs. Mrs. Wina noted that the costs of building these markets countrywide were high, and concerted efforts were needed to realize the vision.

Highway markets, such as John Chinena market, have been utilized by the majority of Zambians, but they lack basic facilities such as clean and safe water, health services, and proper sanitation. In 2020, the PF government constructed the Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) in Central Province’s Chibombo District, on a 600-hectare plot. A unit of China’s Jiangxi United Industrial Investment Ltd built and started to operate an MFEZ,intended to provide a more modern and secure trading place for the community.

The devastating fire at John Chinena market highlights the urgent need for investment in modernized trading places and better infrastructure. Efforts must be made to create safe and secure trading places that can withstand disasters and support the livelihoods of the many traders who depend on them.