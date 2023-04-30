President Hakainde Hichilema has instructed the Ministry of Health to complete the construction of the Chililabombwe District Hospital, stating that he will not tolerate any further delays. Speaking at a public meeting at Twafwane ground in Chililabombwe District, President Hichilema expressed disappointment at the long delay in the hospital’s construction and said that it must be open and running by the time of his next visit to the district.

In addition to this, President Hichilema has directed the contractor on the Chingola-Kansumbalesa Road to prioritize locals for job opportunities. He has instructed the Road Development Agency and other stakeholders to urgently look into the matter.

President Hichilema further announced that the government will soon sign a contract for the construction of the Mufulira-Sakanya Road, adding that his administration is working hard to unlock job opportunities in the mining sector and other areas. He also thanked the people of Chitimukulu Ward in Chililabombwe Constituency for voting for a UPND councillor in the recent by-election.

During the meeting, President Hichilema was accompanied by several cabinet ministers and members of the UPND National Management Committee, as well as independent and opposition members of parliament. Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga praised the president’s efforts in increasing the Constituency Development Fund.

President Hichilema reiterated his commitment to delivering development for all Zambians and urged everyone to get involved and work together towards this goal. He also addressed issues related to early distribution of farming inputs and vowed to ensure that farmers receive inputs at their doorsteps on time.

The president’s directives and announcements at the meeting have been received positively by the residents of Chililabombwe District, who believe that his administration is taking concrete steps towards delivering development in the region.