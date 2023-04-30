Eleven Zambian nationals who were based in Sudan have been safely evacuated and have arrived in Lusaka, according to reports. The evacuees were brought out of Sudan through Ethiopia and arrived in Lusaka at different times, with eight arriving at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 12:30 hours and three others arriving earlier at 01:20 hours.

Welcoming the evacuees, Ms. Hope Situmbeko, Permanent Secretary (Administration) for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed the Zambian Government’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of its nationals amidst the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The Permanent Secretary stated that the Government, through its Embassies in Addis Ababa, Cairo and Riyadh, closely monitored the movements of other Zambians who were evacuated from Sudan by their respective employers, consisting the United Nations and other international organizations.

Ms. Situmbeko confirmed that the Government has accounted for all the known Zambians in Sudan and assured that the Embassy in Addis Ababa stands ready to assist any other Zambians who may reach out for help, but who have not yet registered with the Embassy.

In response to the successful evacuation, Mr. Guy Kayabwe, speaking on behalf of the evacuated Zambians, expressed deep gratitude to the Zambian Government for facilitating their safe return to Zambia from Sudan. Mr. Kayabwe was pleased that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, through its Mission in Addis Ababa, had been in regular contact with the Zambians in Sudan from the time the conflict broke out, to the date of final evacuation to Zambia.

Mr. Kayabwe expressed hope for a cessation of hostilities to ensure that peace quickly returns to the Republic of Sudan. The Permanent Secretary, Ms. Situmbeko, also took the opportunity to call upon all Zambian nationals living abroad to register with the nearest Zambian Embassy or High Commission to enable the Government account for them, should the need arise.