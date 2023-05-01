Bashi Promise, the new nickname for Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema coined by opposition Patriotic Frong (PF), has been criticized for his recent comments by the PF Mufulira district youth chairman. In a statement issued by PF Mufulira district youth chairman., Bashi Promise was accused of misplaced priorities, stating that the president was more concerned with demonizing his political opponents than addressing the pressing issues facing the country, particularly the situation with the KCM and Mopani mines.

According to the statement, the people of the Copperbelt Province were hoping to hear Bashi Promise’s plans for the future of the two mines. However, the president’s speech was more focused on attacking his political opponents, which, was not helpful to the miners and contractors who helped put Bashi Promise in power.

The statement also criticized Bashi Promise’s failure to provide medical supplies, leading to a rise in illnesses and death. Additionally, the high cost of living and essential commodities was making it impossible for people to feed their families, leading to destitution for many.

The statement also called on Bashi Promise to prioritize reducing the cost of living and creating employment opportunities for the youth. The youth chairman stated that the president should not worry about his political opponents, but instead focus on delivering on the expectations of the people.

The statement concludes by urging Bashi Promise to stop promoting violence and to prioritize the reduction of the cost of living and doing business for the people of Zambia. The chairman stated that Bashi Promise should focus on delivering results instead of campaigning, as his works will speak for themselves.