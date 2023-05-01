President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized the importance of investing in the future, urging beneficiaries of the 20 percent partial withdraw from NAPSA to carefully consider their investment options. The President commended the government’s decision to implement this initiative, which aims to help beneficiaries secure their financial future, as well as that of their children.

Speaking during the Labour Day Celebrations in Lusaka, President Hichilema stated that it was important to sensitise the beneficiaries on how best to invest their benefits. He also acknowledged the need to identify areas that may be giving people problems during the application process and address them accordingly.

In addition to job creation, the President has stressed the importance of enhancing the existing labour market. He expressed a desire to see businesses grow through investments and maximisation of the available resources. The President also noted that the wastage of public resources hinders economic growth, which, in turn, affects job creation.

President Hichilema cited the costs associated with operating the Presidential Gulfstream and purchasing high-powered executive vehicles for Cabinet Ministers as a considerable financial burden on the government. He has called for the responsible use of public funds, with a focus on creating sustainable economic growth and job opportunities.

The President also paid tribute to the workers of Zambia, commending them for their commitment to delivering quality services to citizens. Despite facing challenges in the course of their duties, the workers have performed exceptionally well, according to the President.

Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to harmonise the labour industry. She said the Ministry has also embarked on various Radio and TV programmes to sensitize players in the labour industry on the need for a harmonized work environment.

International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Officer Peneyambeko Munkawa urged the government to focus on poverty alleviation, social protection, and inequality by providing quality jobs. The Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) President Mary Ngoma called on the government to implement policies that will allow for the creation of sufficient jobs in the country.

Finally, the Zambia National Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President Blake Mulala called on the government to consider creating decent jobs.

These comments demonstrate a growing consensus amongst labour and industry leaders that job creation, harmonisation, and sustainable economic growth are key priorities for the government to focus on in the years ahead.