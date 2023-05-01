The selling of unharvested maize fields to foreigners has become a major concern for the national food security in Zambia. Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu, has warned that the act, which has become common in border districts, could lead to a severe shortage of food and cause people to suffer from starvation.

According to Mr. Mpundu, small-scale farmers in some districts are selling all their maize fields to unscrupulous businessmen. This trend is not only hurting the national food security but also putting the farmers at risk of asking for relief maize after selling all their produce to briefcase traders.

To address the issue, Mr. Mpundu urged district administrations to sensitize people who are in the habit of selling their unharvested maize fields to stop. He made the call during a courtesy call on Mbala District Commissioner, Annie Paul, at her office.

Commissioner Paul also urged people in the Zombe area to desist from selling their unharvested maize fields. She warned that if the trend continues, it could lead to a severe shortage of food, and the government may not be able to provide relief to all those affected.

To support the government’s national food security program, farmers from Lunzua East Camp Agriculture Committee have pledged to sell their maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) rather than briefcase traders. The chairperson of the committee, Darius Simutowe, confirmed that farmers have been sensitized against selling their fields and are committed to supporting the government’s efforts to ensure food security in the country.

The selling of unharvested maize fields to foreigners has become a major concern for Zambia’s national food security. The government is taking measures to sensitize people against the practice and encourage them to sell their produce to the Food Reserve Agency. The government’s efforts, however, need to be supported by all stakeholders, including farmers and traders, to ensure that Zambia’s food security is safeguarded.