Sudan’s military and paramilitary forces have accused each other of violating a ceasefire agreement that had been extended for 72 hours. The fighting has been ongoing for three weeks since an internal power struggle erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 15 April.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded in the conflict, which has also led to tens of thousands of people fleeing across the country’s borders.

The situation has prompted fears that the country could destabilise, leading foreign governments to evacuate their nationals. Talks have been scheduled but prospects for a resolution appear slim.

The conflict has derailed an internationally backed political transition aimed at establishing a democratic government in Sudan, where former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir was toppled in 2019 after three decades in power.