Former Chipolopolo star Collins Mbesuma says he is excited by the inclusion of his son Lineker Mbesuma in the Zambia Under-17 squad that is competing at the Africa Cup in Algeria.

Lineker was a late second half substitute when Zambia lost 1-0 to Nigeria in their opening Group B match on Sunday evening.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Icengelo Sports by phone, Mbesuma said Lineker needs support as a young player.

He thanked the Football Association of Zambia, coaches and supporters for believing in the youngster.

“As parents we happy that he has been selected to go the Africa Cup at that tender age. We thank everyone who saw potential in Lineker,” Mbesuma said.

Mbesuma emphasised that he had been reluctant to issue media statements on Lineker because he is still young.

“Lineker is very young. He is only 16 so I have been avoiding to speak about him in the media. You know I don’t believe in playing football in the media. Football is played on the pitch,” he said.