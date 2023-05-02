By Benedict Tembo

Proflight Zambia is launching the first ever direct flights between Lusaka and Cape Town, reinforcing the nation’s new-found dominance of the skies between South Africa and Zambia.

The Cape Town service is Proflight’s fourth South African route, adding to its Lusaka-Johannesburg, Ndola-Johannesburg and Lusaka-Durban flights.

The direct service to South Africa’s second largest city, also known as the Mother City, means that for the first time travellers will no longer need to transit through Johannesburg.

Proflight will operate the new route to South Africa’s legislative capital using its 50-seat CRJ jet, giving a flying time of 3 hours 15 minutes.

Initially the service will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays. On other days passengers can continue to Cape Town via Proflight’s three-times-a-day service between Lusaka and Johannesburg and then onwards with its partner airlines Safair, Cemair and South African Airways.

The new service is also timed to connect smoothly with Proflight’s early morning Ndola-Lusaka and evening Lusaka-Ndola flights.

“We are seeing growing demand for flights between Zambia and South Africa, hence the time is now right to launch this new direct service to Cape Town,” said Proflight Zambia Director Flight Operations Captain Josias Walubita. “Travellers can be assured of a safe, reliable and friendly service that adds further freedom and flexibility to explore the region.”

Cape Town is one of the world’s top tourist destinations, as well as being an important commercial hub and a leading centre for regional conferences and exhibitions. Its famous Table Mountain landmark presides over some of the country’s best beaches, as well as cultural and nature attractions.