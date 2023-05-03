A Police officer identified as Constable Hanjase Malichoni has been arrested for the offence of murder.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale confirmed the development in Lusaka.

Mr. Mwale said Constable Hanjase Malichoni , 37, an officer based at Paramilitary Battalion in Lusaka is alleged to have shot at two people on May 1, 2023 around 03:00 hours at a named bar in Linda Compound.

“The victims were rushed to the University Teaching Hospitals where one of them identified as Owen Kasenke aged 34 of Linda Compound was pronounced dead upon arrival while the other identified as Gabriel Phiri aged 29 also of Linda Compound who sustained a gunshot injury to the abdomen was admitted to the same Hospital,” he said.

Mr. Mwale further explained that the other victim Gabriel Phiri who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen died yesterday, May 2, 2023 around 19:00 hours while in admission.

He said the two bodies are in the hospital mortuary waiting for postmortem examination.

“Police investigations to establish the circumstances that lead to the shooting of the victims are ongoing,” he added.