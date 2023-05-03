Operation Save MMD has issued a press release, categorically denying allegations made by Pastor Nevers Mumba that the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government attempted to deregister their party in March 2012, and that the MMD never made nor paid any annual returns from 1991 to 2011. The group, which holds political differences with Mumba, has challenged him to produce evidence to support his claims and demanded a written apology for his remarks.

In the press release, Hon. Gaston Sichilima, speaking on behalf of Operation Save MMD, clarified that Pastor Mumba has no right to comment on the attempted deregistration of the party, as he wasn’t party president at the time. The group claims that they had already resolved to pay through the late former President Mr. Rupiah Banda and Mjr. Richard Kachingwe, before Mumba became party president in May of the same year.

Furthermore, Operation Save MMD refutes Mumba’s allegation that the party never made nor paid any annual returns during their 20 years in power. The group asserts that they have copies of all the returns they made in the 20 years they were in power and challenge Mumba to produce evidence to support his claims. They accuse Mumba of attempting to tarnish the reputation of the MMD by lying to further his own interests.

Operation Save MMD also criticized Mumba’s leadership of the party, accusing him of running it like an animal farm and handpicking people for elective party positions who cannot question him on whatever wrong he does. The group believes that Mumba is the wrong person to lecture anyone on democracy when he has never allowed democratic intra-party elections in all organs of the party.

The group concluded by demanding a written apology from Pastor Mumba for lying that the MMD never paid annual returns during their 20 years in power. They have also offered to testify alongside the then Registrar of Societies, Hon. Clement Adeleki, to dispute Mumba’s allegations.