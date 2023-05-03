Isaac Mwanza, a prominent Zambian political commentator, has expressed his concerns about the recent events surrounding the former President’s residence.

In a post, he said, “What we witnessed on Wednesday morning was reminiscent of the Gestapo tactics used by the Germans. It’s alarming that state power is being used to perform dehumanizing acts.”

He further added, “The raid on the former President’s residence is just one of many attempts to link him to criminal activities. Many civil servants have been called to testify against him, and there have been several instances where police officers have been involved in shady dealings.”

Mwanza also highlighted the recent attack on Chilufya Tayali’s residence, saying, “The attack on Tayali’s residence shows that there are unknown armed militias out there who are willing to kill to silence those who speak out against the government. It’s a worrying trend that needs to be addressed.”

He emphasized that the police should focus their efforts on curbing real criminal activities, rather than targeting individuals based on unsubstantiated allegations. “With crime statistics on the rise, the police should be focusing on the real criminals who are causing harm to society. The recent raid on the former President’s residence symbolizes a paranoia that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Mwanza also expressed his concerns about the future, saying, “With things changing fast in Zambia, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Head of State. He should realize that his silence over the many accusations against him is not helping him enjoy the serenity of his retirement.”