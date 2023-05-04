Zambia Under-17 coach Ian Bakala has lamented his team’s 3-2 loss to South Africa in Wednesday night’s Group B match at the Junior Africa Cup in Algeria.

Bottom placed Zambia will come up against Group B leaders Morocco on Saturday in their final group stage match in Annaba.

Zambia started the Africa Cup campaign with a 1-0 loss to Nigeria last Sunday.

In a post-match comment, Bakala said he never expected the Junior Chipolopolo to lose against South Africa.

“With the way the game was going, we didn’t expect to lose. We conceded a very soft goal but we must put this behind our backs and try to focus on Morocco,” Bakala said.

Morocco leads Group B with six points, followed by Nigeria and South Africa on three points each.

“I think we have a high chance to beat Morocco. Most likely they will come underrating us and change the team but we are not relying on that. We have to go there and win the game. It is a do or die match,” Bakala said.

The Junior Chipolopolo Boys are making their second appearance at the continental tournament.