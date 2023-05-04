In September 2021, an incident involving the niece of the former President of Zambia, Catherine Banda, occurred. She was entrusted with keeping $400,000 in safe custody, but later alleged that she gave $300,000 to Elizabeth Phiri and her daughter, Fuhana Patel, who subsequently filed a complaint with the police regarding theft of their vehicles and property.

Former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu, requested the return of her money from Catherine Banda in August 2022. However, it was discovered that the money had already been surrendered to Elizabeth Phiri and her daughter Fuhana Patel. Upon being summoned to family meetings, it was revealed that the duo had used the money to purchase the same property under question.

An agreement was reached between the parties involved, whereby Elizabeth Phiri and Fuhana Patel agreed to surrender the certificate of title for the property in question (stand number S/Lusaka/SLN 0003/2977 located in Libala south water works area) and three motor vehicles – a Mitsubishi Canter bearing registration number BAV 5282, a Toyota Allex bearing registration number BAV 3986, and a Toyota Runx bearing registration number BAV 3986 – to compensate for the money.

The duo willingly surrendered the property and vehicles to the former President’s residence in accordance with the agreement, bringing the certificate of title and vehicles to the residence.

However, Mama Esther Lungu has expressed surprise that this matter, which was settled by a civil agreement, is now under police investigation. Yesterday, heavily armed police officers accompanied by anti-riot vehicles reportedly stormed the residence of the former President, demanding to search the premises.

The incident involving Mama Esther Lungu and the dispute over the $400,000 has caused quite a stir in Zambia, with many following the developments with interest. As investigations continue, it remains to be seen what the outcome of this situation will be.