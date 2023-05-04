In September 2021, an incident involving the niece of the former President of Zambia, Catherine Banda, occurred. She was entrusted with keeping $400,000 in safe custody, but later alleged that she gave $300,000 to Elizabeth Phiri and her daughter, Fuhana Patel, who subsequently filed a complaint with the police regarding theft of their vehicles and property.
Former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu, requested the return of her money from Catherine Banda in August 2022. However, it was discovered that the money had already been surrendered to Elizabeth Phiri and her daughter Fuhana Patel. Upon being summoned to family meetings, it was revealed that the duo had used the money to purchase the same property under question.
An agreement was reached between the parties involved, whereby Elizabeth Phiri and Fuhana Patel agreed to surrender the certificate of title for the property in question (stand number S/Lusaka/SLN 0003/2977 located in Libala south water works area) and three motor vehicles – a Mitsubishi Canter bearing registration number BAV 5282, a Toyota Allex bearing registration number BAV 3986, and a Toyota Runx bearing registration number BAV 3986 – to compensate for the money.
The duo willingly surrendered the property and vehicles to the former President’s residence in accordance with the agreement, bringing the certificate of title and vehicles to the residence.
However, Mama Esther Lungu has expressed surprise that this matter, which was settled by a civil agreement, is now under police investigation. Yesterday, heavily armed police officers accompanied by anti-riot vehicles reportedly stormed the residence of the former President, demanding to search the premises.
The incident involving Mama Esther Lungu and the dispute over the $400,000 has caused quite a stir in Zambia, with many following the developments with interest. As investigations continue, it remains to be seen what the outcome of this situation will be.
This is a matter for the courts not the Zambia Police Riot Squad.
I got a call out from the police at one of the stations. This was a matter where I was in possession of another person’s motor vehicle white book. At the station I asked the police if the man had told them why I was in possession of this document. He had not done so.
I told the police that the man had come to borrow money from me and left his document as surety and I gave him the money. The police wanted to act funny, I called my lawyer and the tune changed to JUST GIVE THE BIG MAN HIS MONEY SO THAT YOU CAN HAVE YOUR BOOK.
Why do the police get involved in cases involving debts I don’t understand.
The crux of the matter is why keeping the $400,000 out of the bank and timing indicates that this was election time. Zambians, deal with fundamental issues not politics. These are people who were steering our economy. Remember additional money retrieved from Faith? who else was in custody of such? why did she give it to someone for safe keeping? where did she get it? these are questions we should be debating. Do not be simplistic
So why don’t the authorities just come out instead of talking about a simple Toyota toy?
This has only covered the narrative from the first lady. There are two sides to every story. What raises the eyebrows however is why the first lady, a seemingly responsible woman, would give USD400,000 of assumedly honestly gotten money to a young niece for an extended period for “safe keeping”?!!! Also, it is very strange that if the story were this simple, the former President and his wife wouldn’t have just let the police in upon arrival, explained first lady’s side of the story and shown them the vehicle/s and title deeds!!! Instead they mobilised the whole UPND Executive and buses of cadres to come and make a scene. The calibre of problem solving by this family leaves much to be desired!!!
So bene NPF benze kupupumina kuti ni persecution kansi it was a family feud mwawantu? What is wrong with us? Everything ni ma polotiks cabe mwati. Let the law take its course. And no, this is not an immunity issue. And no it is not about Edgar but about Esther (even the Lusambo twins are not identical). Tiyeni nayo! Let’s see how this case goes. Ndipo ka $400,000 ni patali ine mwe. I cannot earn that money even after my lifetime. Kuli odyela mu dziko.