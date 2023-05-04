Nason Banda has been appointed as the new Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Zambia. The announcement was made by President Hakainde Hichilema, who also appointed and swore in a number of Ambassadors and High Commissioner Designates. Mary Chirwa, who previously held the position of Director General of the DEC, has been appointed as Ambassador Designate to the Republic of Mozambique.

During the swearing-in ceremony, President Hichilema urged leaders to accept criticism and restrain themselves from reacting. He expressed full confidence in the abilities of the new DEC Director General and praised his wealth of experience. The President stated that he believes Nason Banda will continue the excellent work of his predecessor in bringing drug trafficking, money laundering, and financial crimes under control.

President Hichilema also appointed and swore in Morecome Mumba, Pamela Mwelela Chisanga, Mazuba Bernadine Moonze, Ivan Zyuulu, and Andrew Bwezani Banda as Ambassadors and High Commissioner Designates. The President is confident that they will play a crucial role in advancing the New Dawn’s policy of economic diplomacy. He advised them to focus on key areas such as alternative sources of renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, and building value chains using the country’s mineral resources.

The new appointments reflect President Hichilema’s commitment to tackling drug trafficking and financial crimes in Zambia, as well as his efforts to promote economic diplomacy and sustainable development. The President’s emphasis on accepting criticism and fostering collaboration among leaders suggests a more open and inclusive approach to governance in Zambia. The new Ambassadors and High Commissioner Designates are expected to leverage their expertise and networks to promote Zambia’s economic interests and strengthen its relationships with other countries.