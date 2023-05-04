The Socialist Party in Zambia has issued a scathing statement condemning the recent actions of President Hakainde Hichilema and accusing him of using the state apparatus to intimidate his political opponents.

In the statement, which was released on Thursday, the party took issue with the recent attempt by the Zambia Police and other security wings to storm the residence of former President Edgar Lungu. The party argued that the move was a deliberate show of force intended to send a message to Lungu and his family that they were not safe from the President’s wrath.

“The shameful attempt by Zambia Police and other security wings to storm the residence of former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu yesterday should be understood as flexing of muscles by President Hakainde Hichilema to send a strong message that he had power to fix the former president and his family using the state apparatus,” the statement read.

The party’s spokesperson, Frank Bwalya, went on to accuse President Hichilema of being preoccupied with the possibility of losing power to his predecessor, citing the President’s recent public comments as evidence.

“In fact, Mr. Hichilema’s public comments recently expose his preoccupation with the possibility of losing power to his predecessor,” Bwalya said.

Bwalya also criticized President Hichilema for his recent speech at the Labour Day commemoration in Lusaka, which he claimed focused more on the previous ruling party than on the issues affecting the Zambian people.

“This was confirmed by his action to spend more time talking about the previous ruling party than labour issues in his speech at the Labour Day commemoration in Lusaka on Monday,” Bwalya said.

The Socialist Party spokesperson also took issue with President Hichilema’s alleged abuse of the police, arguing that it would undermine their professionalism and compromise their integrity.

“We wish to advise President Hichilema to stop abusing the security wings because it would undermine their integrity and compromise their professionalism apart from making Zambia a laughing stock,” Bwalya said.

In conclusion, the Socialist Party called on President Hichilema to focus on addressing the issues affecting the Zambian people, such as the high cost of living and lack of jobs.

“Finally, and importantly, we continue to demand that Mr. Hichilema concentrate on fixing the economy and bettering the lives of Zambians. He should not forget that Zambians did not vote for him to fix somebody but the problems causing the cost of living to rise and lack of jobs, to mention but a few,” the statement read.