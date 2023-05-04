Two Girls of the same family in Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province drowned after falling into an unused gravel pit that collected water.

Confirming the deaths to the media, Luapula Province Commanding Officer, Fwambo Siame said the two deceased juveniles met their fate when they went swimming in the open pit which is deep.

He has identified the two as Meliti Kololo aged nine and Minivia Kololo aged six.

“Brief facts are that the two deceased juveniles who were in the company of two other juveniles went to swim in an open pit full of rain water which is near Katola Primary School and they were the first ones to jump into the pit which is deep leading to them drowning,” he said.

He said upon seeing that their friends were drowning, the two juveniles who had not yet jumped in rushed home and informed the elders about the incident and upon receipt of the information, they rushed to the scene and managed to retrieve the bodies from the deep waters.

Mr. Siame explained that the matter was then reported to Samfya Police Station through Chifunabuli Police Post on May 2, 2023.

“Samfya Police Station through Chifunabuli Police Post on May 2, 2023 at 16:18 hrs received a report of drowning from Fitaliano Mbilima aged 53, the uncle to the deceased to the effect that two of his nieces both drowned in a pit where gravel used to be dug,” he said.

He said the incident occurred on May 2, 2023 at around 14:00hrs and the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited to Lubwe Mission Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial as the relatives do not suspect any foul play.