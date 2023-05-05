Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema is set to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey in the United Kingdom on May 6, 2023. Before the coronation, President Hichilema will participate in the Pre-Coronation Summit of the Commonwealth Heads of States and Government, which will be hosted by His Majesty King Charles III, the Head of the Commonwealth.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that President Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia is set to travel to the United Kingdom, France, and Scotland for a series of meetings and engagements. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, President Hichilema will travel to the UK to attend the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. Before the coronation, President Hichilema will participate in an exclusive pre-coronation summit of Commonwealth Heads of State and Government with King Charles III as the new Head of the Commonwealth.

President Hichilema’s visit to the UK will also include bilateral meetings with other world leaders to provide valuable avenues for increased cooperation with international partners. He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema.

After the coronation, President Hichilema will travel to France on May 9, 2023, for a crucial bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting is a crucial undertaking for the President’s continued efforts to accelerate Zambia’s debt restructuring process, which is necessary to unlock significant foreign investment pledges into the country’s economy. The two presidents will engage in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering stronger multilateral ties, drawing on the strong historical bonds between France and Zambia.

President Hichilema will also travel to Scotland where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr. Humza Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland, aimed at strengthening ties for enhanced social and economic development cooperation. While in Scotland, the President will give a keynote address at Edinburgh’s prestigious Panmure House to share his expertise in driving sustainable economic development in Zambia and the region. Additionally, the President will hold meetings with key stakeholders in investment, development, and global policy at Heriot-Watt University in recognition of the importance President Hichilema has attached to providing free and quality education for all Zambians.

On May 10 and 11, 2023, President Hichilema will return to London to attend a Zambia Investment Forum organized by Invest Africa, in collaboration with the Zambia Development Agency. The forum aims to provide a high-level platform for marketing Zambia’s investment potential and synergies that will help fulfill Zambia’s ambitious economic transformation plan.

The President’s visit to the United Kingdom presents an opportunity to strengthen historically strong bilateral relations and identify new areas of cooperation between Zambia and the United Kingdom. The President is expected to return to Zambia on May 12, 2023, after concluding his engagements.