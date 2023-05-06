On a glorious day filled with music and symbolism, Charles III and Camilla were crowned King and Queen in a grand ceremony held inside the historic Westminster Abbey. The coronation ceremony, steeped in centuries of tradition, was attended by around 2,200 people, including members of the Royal Family, celebrities, faith leaders, and heads of state.
As the ceremony began, King Charles appeared resplendent in his grandfather’s crimson velvet robe. He took the oath and was anointed with holy oil, symbolizing the divine right to rule. Moments later, the St Edward’s Crown was carefully placed on his head, marking the official start of his reign.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, was crowned shortly after with Queen Mary’s Crown in a similar ceremony, signifying her important role as the King’s partner and supporter.
The ceremony was filled with music, with the Westminster Abbey Choir providing a majestic backdrop of hymns and anthems. The ancient walls of the Abbey echoed with the sound of trumpets and drums as the coronation procession made its way through the Abbey.
The symbolism of the coronation was also evident in the presence of historic artifacts and regalia. The St Edward’s Crown, which has been used in coronations since the 13th century, was carefully carried to the Abbey from the Tower of London, where it is kept under heavy guard.
After the ceremony, the royal couple made their way back to Buckingham Palace in another lavish procession. Thousands of well-wishers lined the streets, cheering and waving flags as the King and Queen passed by. Upon their arrival at the Palace, the couple appeared on the balcony, greeting the ecstatic crowds below.
The coronation of Charles III and Camilla was a historic event, steeped in tradition and pageantry. It marked the beginning of a new era for the Royal Family, and for the United Kingdom as a whole.
You ever wrote this headline needs their head checked…do you know the difference between Queen Consort and Queen. Busy interchanging the two like traffic lights.
As much as the ever present haters will say all sorts of nonsense about the Royal House in the UK, what I have to say is that most of them who talk bad are infact benefiting from the goodwill created by the Late Queen Elizabeth II towards citizens such as us from Zambia by being hosted in countries such as England, Scotland, Wales, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. To them I say if you distaste our former colonisers so much then why did you leave and why don’t you leave your comfortable lives in the diaspora and come back to Africa? Just a bunch of hypocrites is what you are..
Congrats to the King of United Kingdom, King Charles. May God grant you the wisdom and strength to govern your people.
Imperialist and chi hh even takes himself there wasting tax payer’s money
Congrats to the King
Unfortunarely some still talking about salvery 200 years on
and no mention of the chiefs who sold their subjects, for rifles and such.
Is 200 years not enough time to recover and build a nation ??
we be still beggars to the first world
Obviuosly we not Gods chosen people who some seem to think we are
Mr brother we are all God’s chosen people but we need to develop our talents and not play the victim. I agree with alot of what you say. There is nothing wrong with attending the coronation. The Royal Family and UK as a whole wish us Zambia the best and we too should reciprocate.