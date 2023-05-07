Today’s Scripture

Let the redeemed of the LORD say so, whom He has redeemed from the hand of the enemy.

Psalm 107:2, NKJV

Who Do You Say You Are?

Friend, there are a lot of voices in life trying to define us and tell us who we are. Some voices are uplifting, telling us that we’re talented and can do great things. Others are negative, telling us that there’s nothing special about us. Our own thoughts will try to label us with “you made too many mistakes and missed your chance.” It’s easy to wonder, “Who am I? Am I talented or ordinary? Am I strong and confident or weak and insecure? Do I have a bright future or have I blown it?”

Here’s the key: The only voice that matters is your voice. Who do you say you are? What you choose is what you will become. Instead of letting people or circumstances define you, you need to go back to what God says about you. God says, “You can do all things through Christ. You’re equipped and empowered.” Other voices will tell you, “The problem’s too big. You don’t have what it takes.” You have the final choice. Who do you say you are?

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that nothing anyone says about me can change what You have said about me. Thank You that I am who You say I am and I can say so. I believe that I am redeemed, a masterpiece, fearfully and wonderfully created in Your image. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”