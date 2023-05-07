Power Dynamos have won the 2022/23 FAZ Super League title with two matches left in the season after thumping Forest Rangers 2-0 away in Ndola on Saturday afternoon.

Forward Fredrick Mulambia and midfielder Owen Tembo scored the goals in this Week 32 match.

Power have moved to 62 points in 32 matches after victory over Forest at Dola Hill Grounds.

This is Power’s seventh (7th) league title.

The Arthur Davies side last won the Super League title in 2011.

Power will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League next season.

It is an exciting moment for Power coach Mwenya Chipepo, who transformed the team from fighting relegation to winning the league title.