President Hakainde Hichilema recently met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of South Korea, Mr Han Duck-Soo, after the coronation of King Charles III in London. President Hichilema expressed his interest in learning from South Korea’s successful transformation into a high-income country in a short period of time. He believes that Zambia can benefit greatly from South Korea’s experience and expertise in areas such as technology, mechanisation, and minerals exploration.

During their meeting, President Hichilema and Prime Minister Han discussed the possibility of creating a centre for production, processing, and trade that would complement Zambia’s value addition agenda. They believe that this centre would be beneficial for both countries and would create opportunities for mutual cooperation.

President Hichilema emphasized the importance of private-public partnerships and expressed his optimism that these partnerships would lead to mutual benefits. He believes that such partnerships would create opportunities for Zambian citizens to position themselves for the economic benefits that are being created.

President Hichilema also highlighted the importance of Zambia’s democratic credentials. He noted that Zambia and South Korea recently co-hosted the Democracy Summit, where South Korea recognized Zambia’s efforts in turning around its country and promoting democracy. President Hichilema urged Zambian citizens to position themselves for the opportunities that are being created .