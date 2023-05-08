Controversial Lusaka Catholic Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda has said it is scary when scores of defence force officers pursue an old woman with armoury vehicles.
Archbishop Banda said the scenario of scores of defence force officers pursuing an old woman with armoury vehicles raises questions on where society or a country is heading to.
He wondered how it would be and what the law enforcement officials would carry or go with when pursuing a male suspect.
In his sermon at Lusaka’s Holy Family Catholic Church in Linda Township, Archbishop Banda preached on overcoming fear by believing in God.
He said fear was irrational and it can result in the destruction of other people’s lives, their dignity, their integrity and their property.
Archbishop Banda based his sermon on John 14: 1-12 in which Jesus said to his disciples, “Let not your hearts be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And when I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way where I am going.”
“My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, Jesus says do not let your heart be troubled, believe in God and believe in me. This command is to cultivate a personal relationship with God and Jesus himself. This command does not come from a lack of challenges but it is derived from an immense thoughtfulness in the power of God, in the power of Jesus Christ himself. The gospel passage comes from the farewell speech of our Lord Jesus Christ before his passion. Jesus reveals that he was going away where he was going his disciples could not come and that one of his own disciples had become a mole, a spy and indeed the steward leader amongst them on the verge of collapse, on the verge of failure of loyalty. These information troubled the disciples and especially that Christ was about to pass on. However, Jesus calls them to believe in him and to believe in God. He said he is the way to the father. He is the truth that has been revealed in the scriptures and in his person as the Word made fresh, Emmanuel, God that was among us and indeed that Jesus himself is life because all that came to be, came to be in him hence their hearts should not be troubled,” he preached.
Archbishop Banda said it was normal to be fearful when people start experiencing promotion of death at the expense of life, promotion of cultures contrary to their own cultural values because of money.
“Don’t let your heart be troubled. It is easy to be fearful when challenges become definite. It is easy to be fearful when we experience organised crime in our communities and it is normal to be fearful when we start experiencing promotion of death at the expense of life, promotion of cultures contrary to our own cultural values because of money.Bacibusa muli Kristu kuti catuletela umwenso konse uko tuli ngatwamona abashilikale imitapashi ukukonkelafye nakulubantu na bamotoka ababa armoury ukukonkelafye nakulubantu catuletela umwenso. Calola kwi? Cilelola kwi? Ngakansha ekobakemina baye bamone umwaume munabo bakema nafinshi? (My brothers and sisters, it is normal to be fearful when we see scores of defence force pursuing one old woman with armoury vehicles pursuing an old lady.This brings us fear. Where is this leading to? Whatmore when they rise to go and pursue their male colleague, what will they go with or carry?)
This can bring fear, where are we heading to? Christ is cautioning each one of us not to be overwhelmed nor apprehensive for fear is irrational,” Archbishop Banda continued.
“Fear is irrational enough to be petty, fear is irrational to become so suspicious with everything and everyone. Fear is irrational to insinuate falsehood and inuendo. Fear is irrational, it destroy other people’s lives, their dignity, their integrity and their property. That is why Christ is saying don’t fear. Don’t let your hearts be troubled, you become irrational you won’t think things through. Take heart. Ati bola panshi,” said the former Bishop of Ndola and Solwezi Dioceses.
Maybe they thought they were going after Chisamba Lungu. Na nsoni ba libe!
This is how Muslim fundamentalists created wars and mayhem around the world………
By infusing politics into sermons for their brainwashed congregants……..
And why is it that the only platform PF politicians seem to be exploiting is the church ???
Hh is a bully. The f00I will face his karma. Kaleza
Look at this Humpty Dumpty Troll based in UK ..Lazy Lungu is facing his own Karma…your brain is so minced that you can not remember how you teargased out HH and his family when the hid in their home secure hideout
Archbishop Dr Banda please lets separate the word of God and politics the example of comparing Jesus preaching in John to my understanding that is too far using the word of God. Mrs Lungu might be the former First Lady and an elderly woman but things to do with law let them be carried away in the same manner as the rest of the citizens. Maybe you should start visiting prisons for you to have an idea what is equal human rights I rest my case. Let us not use emotions to such sensitive matters.
They had to be prepared for anything. They still remember how unruly PF cadres were during their time. They had to show muscle so they do not even think about fighting with the law. That was contingent planning in action. Imagine the news that the police were beaten by PF cadres even though they are out of power?
If you did not know how religious clergymen become political, this is a CLASSICAL example.
This is so wrong ba Archbishop Alick Banda
Montana the church has also got a role to play on governance so it’s not politics.your man HH power is going to his head he has forgotten not long ago he begged for votes based on promises he is breaking and that was one of them police brutality in the past regime you people you have no shame including Jack Mwimbu for even coming out on national TV to defend such rubbish.People are watching your day of reckoning is coming
Its actually more scary when a Bishop preaches serious tribalism and hatred in church
what tribalism You cult Member, U want to see everything in HH’s eyes. Your time is coming soon.
This Archbishop is mentally deranged and should seek help. Why is he venturing into decisions made by Police on how to institute an investigation on a suspected crime committed? Why is this Archbishop undermining the capacity of an old woman to mobilise cadres in her defense of crimes she is involved in? Doesnt this catholic bishop have worthwhile tasks to do than engaging into issues that dont really concern Jesus Christ and the church? The police should be left to make independent decisions how to investigate any crime conducted by a man or a woman.
@ngoma yamaano, clearly You are a drum coz all U doing is make noise. Cult Member wakosama
A simple call out would have done…call Mrs Lungu to the police station and ask her about the claims of theft (which doesn’t make sense anyway)
Taking the complaint to court is the best option.
Like anyone else Mrs Lungu is entitled to justice and if found guilty punished like everyone else.