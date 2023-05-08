The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has in accordance with the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011 (“the EMA”) and the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations, Statutory Instrument No. 28 of 1997, approved the proposed construction of a multi-million-dollar specialized hospital in Lusaka West.

The specialized hospital will be constructed through the Zambia Medical Association Cooperative at a total project cost of Forty Million US Dollars (US $ 40,000,000) which is equivalent to Seven Hundred and Twenty Million Kwacha (K720,000,000) by Brentwood Health Solutions Limited and is envisaged to contribute to the Government’s efforts to increase access to health care services.

During the second sitting for the month of April, the Environmental Assessment Committee (EAC) approved a total of 75 projects from the total 87 considered projects. This is part of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process which assists to predict and mitigate possible negative environmental, health and social impacts that can result from implemented projects.

The total investment value for all considered projects in April is over One Hundred and Forty- Four Million US Dollars ( US$ 144,511,631 ) which is equivalent to over Two Billion Kwacha (K2, 178,239,054.14).

Projects in Infrastructure represented the highest investment value whilst tourism projects represented the lowest investment value.

The Agency remains committed to ensuring efficiency and effective service delivery by processing submitted project reports within the stipulated time frame as enshrined in the law and contribute to sustainable national development.

The Board and Management of ZEMA greatly appreciates the support and guidance of the Government through the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.