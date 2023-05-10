Kitwe District Administration is working on modalities to construct a street kids rehabilitation centre.

The centre which is expected to be used to transform the children from the streets is expected to have education, sports, counselling and skills training facilities for kids who will be withdrawn from the streets in Kitwe.

This was agreed during a special meeting held by selected heads of Government departments chaired by Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza in Kitwe yesterday.

During the meeting Mr. Mwanza noted that the problem of street Kids in Kitwe was getting out of hand.

He said establishing a permanent centre for housing them will create a lasting solution to the problem.

“It is not right that we should continue ignoring the rising number of streets kids to a level where they are also having children among themselves, it’s also a dangerously situation because these same street kids tend to attack people in the night and engage in illicit activities such as prostitution and drug abuse, we need to remove them from the streets and put them in a centre where they can be transformed into responsible citizens,” he said.

Mr. Mwanza suggested that the street kids can temporarily be put in some identified children centres in Kitwe and Mufulira.

He said his office will seek material support from various stakeholders in terms of food, beddings and other necessities before an operation to remove them from the street is conducted.

Me. Mwanza has further appealed to members of parliament in Kitwe and the council to help fund the construction of the street kids’ rehabilitation centre through the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

And Kitwe District Social Welfare officer Kombe Kamanga cited Friends of the Street Kids and Life Song centre as some of the centres willing to temporarily take up some street kids.