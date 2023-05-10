Former Power Dynamos star striker Kellies “Paymaster” Mwaba has hailed the Arthur Davies outfit for clinching the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League title with two matches left in the season.

Mwaba said commitment and unity at Power was instrumental in securing the seventh league title.

“I want to thank all the coaches, players and the executive for the job well done,” he said.

“It is been long since we won the league. As legends of the club we are very happy with this achievement,” Mwaba told Radio Icengelo Sports.

“Commitment and unity worked for the club this season,” Paymaster said.

He won the Super League title with Power Dynamos in 1997 and 2000.

“We are now looking forward to the day of being crowned champions so that we can celebrate as a team,” Mwaba.

Power have qualified for next season’s CAF Champions League.