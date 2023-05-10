Minister of Defence, Hon Ambrose Lufuma, has issued a statement regarding recent allegations made by Chilufya Tayali, a Zambian politician, on social media platforms. The allegations were made against the Zambia Army, claiming that the army had sent Special Forces to Tayali’s home to harm him and arrested his garden boy.

The Ministry of Defence has strongly denied these allegations, stating that at no time did the army or any wing of the defence force go to Tayali’s house to breach his fence perimeter to force entry into his house to either arrest or harm him. The Ministry also cautioned the public not to take everything that comes from social media as gospel truth.

Hon Lufuma went on to state that the Ministry of Defence and the Zambia Army are aware of innuendos and calculated manoeuvers from unscrupulous people to destabilise the country by weakening the defence force. He urged the public not to abuse their personal and universal rights of freedom of speech, the rule of law, and the right to participate in politics and affiliate with any political party of their choice.

The Ministry of Defence also issued a timely warning to all politicians, including Tayali, that conspiracy against the defence force and the presidency is a violation of the laws of Zambia and constitutes an offence.

The Zambia Army remains a people’s and professional army mandated by the constitution to defend and serve the nation at all times. The Ministry of Defence urged citizens to always protect the good name of the Army and its works, and the defence and security wings in general, and never allow desperate citizens to damage the country’s reputation.

Hon Lufuma also urged political leaders to avoid dragging the Zambia Army into politics, as it is non-partisan. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the peace in the country by respecting those entrusted with powers to maintain it and avoiding political strife that may plunge the country into chaos.

The Minister of Defence reminded citizens that unrest and instability in the country will affect all residents, including and especially the vulnerable, such as children and women. It is the responsibility of all well-meaning Zambians to guard and protect the peace, stability, and sovereignty that the country enjoys.

The Minister concluded his statement by thanking the public for their attention and cooperation. He urged citizens to always protect the good name of the Army and its works, and to never allow desperate citizens to damage the country's reputation.