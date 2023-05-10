Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri has accused independent Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Warren Chisha Mwambazi of sidelining officials from the ruling UPND when implementing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects.

Mr. Phiri alleged that only people from opposition Patriotic Front (PF) were benefiting from CDF in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency.

The chief civil servant in Ndola said he was displeased over the manner in which Mr Mwambazi is handling CDF issues.

Mr. Phiri, the immediate past UPND Ndola District Chairman, said he was receiving numerous complaints and reports from some ruling UPND party members and officials that the said Mr. Mwambazi was working in isolation as he was not engaging, recognising or inviting any UPND party officials in projects under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

He said it is unacceptable that the Member of parliament was sidelining the party officials including himself in CDF programmes and projects yet he was using Government’s resources and the name of the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Ndola DC claimed that he is entitled to monitor any ongoing CDF projects in all the four constituencies of Ndola District because he was an overseer of the four constituencies namely Chifubu, Ndola Central, Bwana Mkubwa and Kabushi.

Mr. Phiri was speaking during the official commissioning of the first ever Mwenye Police Post in Ndola’s Chichele area attended by Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati.

“Ndefwaya ukulanda pama reports and nama complaints ndepokelela , elo ili ilyashi tatwalinyantilile, abantu bambi tamubachita engage kuma programs and everyday ndepokelela ama similar reports ati ba upnd tabelichita benefit muma CDF programs its like muleloleshya pamenso. This should be discarded. Let me be very open and truthful to you Hon Mwambazi according to the reports and complaints i’m receiving on a daily basis especially from members of the ruling party including myself. You don’t engage leaders from the ruling party when taking up CDF programs and projects, its like you’re sidelining them from your programs,” Mr. Phiri said.

He said no leader should capitalise on CDF for political expediency because the money is for the people of Zambia.

“Let me also take this opportunity to clarify that CDF is not for you, it’s not for Joseph Phiri but its for the people of Zambia and everyone must benefit from it, you shouldn’t be segregative ” Only people from PF are benefiting from CDF here in Bwana Mkubwa. Stop it,” Mr Phiri said.

According to Mr Phiri, the Mwenye Police Post failed to be commissioned on the earlier set time and date as it lacked furniture and police officers to be deployed at the newly built structure.

Mr Phiri further challenged Mr Mwambazi to refrain from segregative behaviour and instead engage every individual despite their political affiliation.

“As much as you are independent, the councilor is independent, CDF money is not independent. We have to monitor it for the benefit of every resident of Bwana Mkubwa. That’s what President Hakainde Hichilema wants. It should not benefit a few individuals no,” he said.

The Ndola DC further encouraged the residents of Mwenye Compound to guard the new police post jealously as so much government resources was allocated to the project further calling on the deployed police officers to remain professional and respect the residents.

Meanwhile, earlier in his speech, Mr. Mwambazi said he was aware that some people say he is not working well in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency.

“This is our police post, let us safeguard it. Respect the police. Like the Ndola Mayor Mr. Jones Kalyati said, we need to respect the government. We won’t allow someone to come and say police are not working well. We have channels of communication. Some people say Mwambazi doesn’t work well others say he works well. Let us give respect to the government. When you have issues consult and follow procedure. President Hakainde Hichilema usually say when you do wrong things you are on your own. You elected me to make laws which are enforced by the police, this is how we work. Thank you the people of Mwenye. We will discuss the rest of the issues inhouse, we will discuss them in the bedroom as a family,” Mr. Mwambazi said.

The Bwana Mkubwa lawmaker has in the past indicated that he was working well with the UPND Government of President Hakainde Hichilema for the benefit of people in his Constituency.

“It is a notorious fact that the UPND is the ones in power and we need to support them like we supported others who did not want to listen. The people of Bwana Mkubwa elected me because they saw it fit that we want this gentleman to help us and even today I am still reaffirming my promise to the people of Government that we will deliver development. With the help of the New Dawn Government we will push and have our projects and deliver to the people. We only have one country and development will come through state coffers. Government does not stop, parties will come and go but the government will continue. What is important is for the people of Bwana Mkubwa to get the share of the national cake and to have development. That is what I am pushing as Member of Parliament for Bwana Mkubwa,” Mr. Mwambazi told journalists late last year.