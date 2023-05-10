The Tanzania-Zambia railway (TAZARA) line is a symbol of the strong relationship between China and Zambia, according to Batuke Imenda, the Secretary General of the United Party for National Development (UPND). Speaking at the Tazara Memorial Cemetery in Lusaka during a visit from the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), Imenda said that the railway was a testament to the true brotherhood that exists between the two countries.

Imenda paid tribute to the Chinese people who worked on the railway, saying that they made a great sacrifice for the benefit of Zambia. He acknowledged that the Chinese were willing to lose their lives while working on the railway, and said that their sacrifice should never be forgotten. Imenda said that TAZARA was also a symbol of China’s sacrifice for Africa, to the extent that the Chinese lost their lives in the line of duty.

Imenda recounted the history of the railway, explaining that an agreement was signed in Beijing in 1967 for the construction of TAZARA. The initial idea was for the railway to start in Tanzania and end in Zambia, and the railway was officially opened in 1975. The Tazara Railway is a single-track railway that is 1,860 km long, and it links the port of Dar es Salaam in east Tanzania with the town of Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia’s Central Province. The railway is operated by the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), and it is important for the economies of both countries.

During the visit, the Director General for Bureau of Sub-Saharan African Affairs of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Heming, paid tribute to the 36 Chinese experts who died during the construction of the TAZARA. Heming said that over 50,000 Chinese experts have worked on various projects in Africa. He also explained that China considers TAZARA a railway of freedom and liberation because during the apartheid regime, the railway made a great contribution to Southern Africa.

Heming expressed happiness that the cooperation between China and Zambia is continuing under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit by the CPC officials to the Tazara Memorial Cemetery was an opportunity to pay tribute to the Chinese workers who lost their lives while building the railway, and to reaffirm the strong relationship that exists between China and Zambia.