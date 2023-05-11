Lusaka Province Minister, Sheal Mulyata, has called for the development of the provincial strategic plans to operationalise the planned development programmes for the province.

Speaking from her office yesterday during the official opening of the Provincial Development and Coordinating Committee (PDCC) virtual meeting, Ms Mulyata said the province is now expected to develop its own strategic plans to operationalise the planned development programmes as outlined in the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), just like other government ministries.

She said preliminary processes for the development of the provincial strategic plan have already started and have reached an advanced stage.

The Lusaka Province Minister also called for unity of purpose in the region in order to foster development in the area and improve lives of the ordinary citizens.

“I would like to highlight the importance of collaborative effort. There is one lesson we have learned as a province which is that, when we work together, our plans become achievable,” said Ms Mulyata.

Ms Mulyata further said it is only through collaborative efforts that the province can successfully deliver social economic development to the people of Lusaka province.

Meanwhile, the PDCC heard that 10 boreholes have been allocated to Rufunsa district this year under the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation.

And Rufunsa District Commissioner, Richard Mabena, said the 10 boreholes will be allocated to needy areas such as health centres.

Mr Mabena said Lukwipa health centre, which was recently constructed, will be one of the beneficiaries of the 10 boreholes allocated to Rufunsa district.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema has directed that all health facilities should have running water, adding that Rufunsa is committed to actualising the presidential directive.

“Other than actualising the presidential directive, we want to ensure that expectant mothers deliver in safe and clean health facilities which have running water,” said Mr Mabena.