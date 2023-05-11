Preparations for the forthcoming Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Heads of State and Government summit slated for Lusaka on June 8 this year are progressing well.

COMESA Secretary General Mulenga Kapwepwe says different joint committees have been formed to plan for the showpiece which Zambia last hosted in 1997.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, she said the Zambian Government is hosting the summit alongside the regional body and are working together to ensure the event is a success.

“Of course we have state protocol because this is a very high level meeting. We are involving the appropriate state protocol through the Cabinet Office, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by our coordinating Ministry which is the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry. We do have joint committees meeting I think even more frequently as we get closer to the date of the summit,” Ms Kapwepwe said.

Ms Kapwepwe added that a registration link for various delegates to register is expected to be put up on the regional body’s official website by the end of the week.

The COMESA Secretary General also said Zambia assuming chairmanship of the Authority of COMESA provides a great opportunity for the spotlight to be on the country.

She said Zambia stands to benefit in various sectors that include tourism as a result of hosting the summit.

Ms Kapwepwe said the business summit that will precede the heads of state summit will provide a perfect opportunity for Small and Medium Enterprises from member states to interact.

“The inclusion of a business summit is to have an entry point for the private sector because if we leave this as just a government meeting then you will not hear private sector voices and trade takes place in the private sector space so they have to be given that interaction. We are working with Chambers of Commerce in all the 21 member states. We will have space for some exhibitions related to the theme which is around tourism, value addition and green investment,” she said.

The COMESA Heads of State and government summit will be preceded by the Meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Foreign Affairs on 6 June and the COMESA Business Forum and Exhibition on 7 June 2023.

The summit will be held under the theme: Economic Integration for a thriving COMESA, anchored on green investment, value addition and tourism.’