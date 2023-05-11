Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has expressed its concern over the behavior of Mr. Thabo Kawana, a civil servant and Director in the Ministry of Information and Media. In a press statement issued on May 10, 2023, ZIIMA registered its displeasure with Mr. Kawana’s actions of storming studios during live debates, which it views as a deliberate victimization of media houses. ZIIMA has called upon the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry to censure Mr. Kawana and ensure that such behavior is not repeated in the future.

While ZIIMA encourages hosts of live programs to balance the panel, it views Mr. Kawana’s actions as unacceptable, especially given his position as a Director in the Ministry of Information and Media. The Ministry is supposed to uphold independence and media freedoms, in line with the aspirations of President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn administration.

ZIIMA is urging Mr. Kawana and other individuals who harbor such temptations to use other means, such as phoning or requesting the right to respond, instead of storming studios during live debates. They caution that allowing such behavior to continue would lead to chaos in discussions and interviews.

ZIIMA has urged media houses to remain strong and thwart any attempts at intimidation. The organization hopes that Mr. Kawana’s superiors will censure him for his behavior, and that this will be the last time such actions are witnessed.

In response to ZIIMA’s statement, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has justified Mr. Kawana’s actions. The UPND issued a statement stating that the government will not allow people to tell lies in order to make the New Dawn Government unpopular, and that all lies will be met with the full force of factual information.

Mr. Kawana, the Director Spokesperson in the Ministry of Information and Media, said that there will be no more time when people will go to media houses to tell lies and lies are left uncorrected. He stated that the government has a duty to provide factual information to the citizens, and that challenging lies made on public platforms such as radio and television stations is not illegal.

Mr. Kawana added that there is nothing confrontational in challenging lies, as this provides the Zambian people with an opportunity to hear both sides of the story and make their own sound judgment. He emphasized that the Ministry does not storm radio and TV stations, but instead engages the respective management before appearing on programs.