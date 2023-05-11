Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has expressed its concern over the behavior of Mr. Thabo Kawana, a civil servant and Director in the Ministry of Information and Media. In a press statement issued on May 10, 2023, ZIIMA registered its displeasure with Mr. Kawana’s actions of storming studios during live debates, which it views as a deliberate victimization of media houses. ZIIMA has called upon the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry to censure Mr. Kawana and ensure that such behavior is not repeated in the future.
While ZIIMA encourages hosts of live programs to balance the panel, it views Mr. Kawana’s actions as unacceptable, especially given his position as a Director in the Ministry of Information and Media. The Ministry is supposed to uphold independence and media freedoms, in line with the aspirations of President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn administration.
ZIIMA is urging Mr. Kawana and other individuals who harbor such temptations to use other means, such as phoning or requesting the right to respond, instead of storming studios during live debates. They caution that allowing such behavior to continue would lead to chaos in discussions and interviews.
ZIIMA has urged media houses to remain strong and thwart any attempts at intimidation. The organization hopes that Mr. Kawana’s superiors will censure him for his behavior, and that this will be the last time such actions are witnessed.
In response to ZIIMA’s statement, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has justified Mr. Kawana’s actions. The UPND issued a statement stating that the government will not allow people to tell lies in order to make the New Dawn Government unpopular, and that all lies will be met with the full force of factual information.
Mr. Kawana, the Director Spokesperson in the Ministry of Information and Media, said that there will be no more time when people will go to media houses to tell lies and lies are left uncorrected. He stated that the government has a duty to provide factual information to the citizens, and that challenging lies made on public platforms such as radio and television stations is not illegal.
Mr. Kawana added that there is nothing confrontational in challenging lies, as this provides the Zambian people with an opportunity to hear both sides of the story and make their own sound judgment. He emphasized that the Ministry does not storm radio and TV stations, but instead engages the respective management before appearing on programs.
I was surprised that the VP was claiming that press freedom has been enhanced during the Upnd tenure. As she was telling us this fairy tale, Kawana was busy interfering with a radio program somewhere in Lusaka. What is he trying to do? This is tantamount to suffocating the truth otherwise what else can motivate him to such uncivil actions.
Kawana must behave like a civil servant. He cannot be storming radio and tv stations disrupting programmes when he can call the media anytime. Let media freedom flourish.
Every dog has its own day…It’s your dog day…we’re watching.
Top-level cadre-ism
Thabo nee mb0-low yoyuma. He is a sick angry f00I. He is not even Zambian. Elo mubi uyu . He cannot be Zambian with such ugliness
A civil servant mentally fatigued, fraught with incivility.
Instead of UPND busying themselves to correcting lies they perpetrated to the electorate, they are embarassingly storming media houses for coverups. They have found it fit to correct opposition lies than their own. People are intelligent, able to tell who is live on TV/radio truth telling or lying without Kawana’s undesirable assistance.