President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is ready for business hence the country is creating strong institutions that support an enabling environment for investment.

President Hichilema says government is committed to carrying out reforms that encourage economic growth and that it is fully aware of what needs to be done in order to drive the country’s economy.

ZANIS reports that the President said government will continue to do more in a bid to turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

Mr Hichilema stated his administration is keen to work with the private sector and improve the well being of the Zambian people.

The Head of State said this during the Zambia Investment Forum held in London today.

And Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane has implored the business community in London to help the government in pushing for debt relief.

Mr Musokotwane said government has done its part hence the call to push for debt relief from the creditors.

He revealed that government has met all the requirements asked by the creditors and wondered why the delay in offering the debt relief.

Mr Musokotwane said government wants to see more and more investment in the country as this will help to create the much-needed jobs and reduce poverty.

He insisted that the government has created a conducive environment good for both local and foreign investors.

And Invest Africa Chief Executive Officer Karen Taylor said the organization is happy with the stride’s government has taken to ensure that Zambia becomes a destination for investment.

Ms Taylor stressed that Invest Africa will endeavour to market Zambia as a preferred investment destination.

She commended the government for the institutional reforms it has made so as to create an enabling environment for foreign direct investment.

Ms Taylor said the political will from the government places Zambia as a choice of investment.

She said Invest Africa will prioritise the marketing of Zambia with a view to woo more investment in the country.