Lufwanyama’s Chibuluma copper mine company in Copperbelt Province has compensated 42 families affected by pollution from its tailing dams. Benedict Mulenga, the Manager in charge of social services at Chibuluma mine, confirmed this during a joint inspection of the company’s infrastructure provided for the affected households.

Ms. Mulenga stated that the mining company has spent a total of K8 million on compensating the affected families. Monetary compensation was provided to the victims, and 42 housing units have been constructed for their relocation to a safer place. The housing units, located in Chief Nkana’s area, are at a completion level of 95% and vary in size from one to three bedrooms.

She assured that the relocation of all the families to the new site will take place soon. This action follows a government directive to Chibuluma mine, instructing them to compensate and relocate residents living near the mine’s danger zone. The directive was issued after the discovery that the particles in the dust from the mine’s tailing dams, which have been in existence for over 20 years, pose a health risk and can cause severe respiratory conditions if inhaled.

Lufwanyama District Commissioner Justin Mwalikwa commended Chibuluma mine for adhering to the government’s directive. He expressed satisfaction with the quality of the houses, water, and sanitary facilities that the mine has provided for the victims. Annie Kapandula, the Lufwanyama District Council Chairperson, urged the beneficiaries not to sell their new houses and to protect them diligently. She also assured them that the local authority would make efforts to ensure that all occupants receive title deeds for their new properties.