The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) recently provided guidance to the organizers of a match between legends from the 2012 Africa Cup squad and Barcelona, scheduled for May 25, 2023. The organizers, known as Kings of Africa, visited FAZ’s headquarters to discuss various matters regarding the event.

During the courtesy call, FAZ’s acting General Secretary, Iva Lengwe, engaged in discussions with Kings of Africa and sought clarification on certain issues. One significant point of discussion involved the use of the Nike jersey for the match. Lengwe emphasized that it would be illegal for the organizers to utilize the Nike jersey, as it would violate the terms of the terminated contract between Nike and Zambia in August 2014. Wearing the Nike jersey with the FAZ logo would attract sanctions from Nike, which would be directed at FAZ. Additionally, selling such a jersey to the public would be considered a violation of the law, as all goods bearing the FAZ logo are the exclusive property of FAZ, as it is a registered trademark.

Lengwe emphasized that anyone found retailing the Nike jersey with the FAZ logo would face prosecution, as has occurred in the past. The public was urged to take note of this information and act accordingly.

Regarding the match itself, Lengwe reaffirmed FAZ’s responsibility to organize international football matches in Zambia as mandated by FIFA. FAZ expressed its support for the event but stressed the importance of ensuring that the organization adheres to accepted practices within the game.

This update was provided by Sydney Mungala, the Communications Manager of the Football Association of Zambia, on behalf of FAZ.